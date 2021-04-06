Outdoor dining continues in Farmington through October

Farmington restaurants and retailers may keep outdoor patios and displays in place through October, following action taken during Monday’s city council meeting.

Officials unanimously voted to extend the outdoor season a third time. The original resolution, approved in June of 2020, was designed to help businesses with COVID-19 safety measures.

In August of 2020, council pushed the season out through spring. That resolution was set to expire on April 14.

To support outdoor activity, the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) installed portable heaters and shelters during the winter, using federal COVID relief funds. The city and DDA also worked together to create The Syndicate, a social district that allows patrons to enjoy alcoholic drinks from participating businesses while on sidewalks and in Riley and Gazebo Park.