Oscar shorts event supports Farmington Library friends

The Farmington Friends of the Library’s annual Oscar Shorts fundraiser moves online this year, with tickets available through April 25.

You can purchase individual categories – live action, animation, and documentary – or bundle and watch all of the nominated films. Once you purchase your virtual ticket, you’ll have 30 days to start watching.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Friends of the Library, which purchases materials and sponsors programs for the Farmington Community Library. To learn more and purchase your tickets, visit watch.eventive.org/ons21-friendsofthefarmingtoncommunitylibrary.