Organziations host ‘Meet & Greet’ event in Farmington

Community, Farmington, Farmington Hills, Sponsored

Community Equity Organization and Danika Community Development Inc. will host Freedom Summer Meet & Greet 2021 on Sunday, August 22, 12-4 p.m., at Farmington Co-Work, 32729 Grand River Ave., Farmington.

Freedom Summer Meet & Greet

Activities will include:

  • Voter Registration
  • FREE Vaccinations/COVID-19 Testing by Blue Dove Pharmacy-Westland
  • Oakland County Clean Slate Program
  • School Supplies Drive
  • Tavor Counseling PLC, Certified Clinical Trauma Professional
  • Meet local business owners

Light refreshments will be served inside, and free parking is available in area. Questions? Contact communityequityorg@gmail.com.

School Supplies Drive Farmington Public Schools

School supplies drive

A School Supplies Drive for FPS continues through September 7. Purchase/ship online at tinyurl.com/ceosupplydrive, or drop off on Sunday, August 22 at Farmington Co-Work.

Learn more at community-equity.org and danikacommunitydev.org.

Reported by

Related Posts