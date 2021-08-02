Organziations host ‘Meet & Greet’ event in Farmington

Community Equity Organization and Danika Community Development Inc. will host Freedom Summer Meet & Greet 2021 on Sunday, August 22, 12-4 p.m., at Farmington Co-Work, 32729 Grand River Ave., Farmington.
Activities will include:
- Voter Registration
- FREE Vaccinations/COVID-19 Testing by Blue Dove Pharmacy-Westland
- Oakland County Clean Slate Program
- School Supplies Drive
- Tavor Counseling PLC, Certified Clinical Trauma Professional
- Meet local business owners
Light refreshments will be served inside, and free parking is available in area. Questions? Contact communityequityorg@gmail.com.
School supplies drive
A School Supplies Drive for FPS continues through September 7. Purchase/ship online at tinyurl.com/ceosupplydrive, or drop off on Sunday, August 22 at Farmington Co-Work.
Learn more at community-equity.org and danikacommunitydev.org.