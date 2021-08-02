Organziations host ‘Meet & Greet’ event in Farmington

Community Equity Organization and Danika Community Development Inc. will host Freedom Summer Meet & Greet 2021 on Sunday, August 22, 12-4 p.m., at Farmington Co-Work, 32729 Grand River Ave., Farmington.

Activities will include:

Voter Registration

FREE Vaccinations/COVID-19 Testing by Blue Dove Pharmacy-Westland

Oakland County Clean Slate Program

School Supplies Drive

Tavor Counseling PLC, Certified Clinical Trauma Professional

Meet local business owners

Light refreshments will be served inside, and free parking is available in area. Questions? Contact communityequityorg@gmail.com.

A School Supplies Drive for FPS continues through September 7. Purchase/ship online at tinyurl.com/ceosupplydrive, or drop off on Sunday, August 22 at Farmington Co-Work.

Learn more at community-equity.org and danikacommunitydev.org.