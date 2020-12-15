Organizers relaunch FPS vaping education video contest

Farmington Public Schools students in grades K-12 can win gift cards and funds for their school by creating a video that raises awareness about vaping.

Sponsored by the Farmington Area PTA Council, Farmington/Farmington Hills Junior Optimists and Farmington Youth Assistance, the Vaping Education Awareness Video Contest was paused this year due to the COVID pandemic. It reopened December 1, with additional prizes and rule changes, and entries are due on January 11, 2021.

Winners of these prizes will be announced January 30:

High School

1st place – $500 in Target gift cards to the winning individual/team and $500 to the winner’s school for a community project

2nd place – $250 in Target gift cards to the winning team/individual

3rd place- $150 in Target gift cards to the winning team/individual

Middle School

$500 to the winner’s school for a community project

Top three winners receive $50 in Target gift cards

Elementary School

$500 to the winner’s school for a community project

Top three winners receive $25 in Target gift cards

High school and middle school videos should raise awareness about the impact of vaping on a student’s health and family, and share ways to avoid peer pressure.

Learn more about the high school contest here: bit.ly/HSVapingContest. Learn more about the middle school contest here: bit.ly/MiddleSchoolVapingContest.

Students in grades K-5 can enter the Healthy Lungs Video Contest, with entries that focus on information about healthy lungs, how they work, and what keeps them strong. Submission rules and more information are posted at bit.ly/HealthyLungsContest.

To learn more, contact Triman Jagdev at triman_jagdev@yahoo.com.