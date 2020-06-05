Order lifted, but Farmington libraries won’t open yet

While Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released libraries to re-open June 8, Farmington Community Library patrons will wait a little while longer to visit buildings in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Under the June 1 Executive Order, libraries must adhere to the same restrictions as retail stores, with limited capacity, social distancing markers, physical barriers at checkout, cleaning and sanitizing protocols, and limited staffing.

During a May Board of Trustees meeting, Director Riti Grover said a staff team is working on a six-phase reopening plan, and a June 3 social media post affirmed that plan is in its final stages. A big part of the process will be quarantining more than 30,000 items that have been checked out since the libraries closed in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is much work to be done before the Farmington Community Library can reopen safely for the public and the staff,” the post read. “We are in the process of finalizing a phased reopening protocol that will include guidelines for appropriate distancing, usage of PPE, preparing the building, and quarantining returned materials for 72 hours. You will hear from us every step of the way.”

Plan phases include:

Assess library staff and resources, staff safety training

Library closed to the public, returns accepted

Library closed to the public, returns and curbside pickup available

Limited library access

Improving library access

Full library access

The library continues to offer virtual programming, and the Summer Reading program for all ages begins online June 13. Learn more by following the library on Facebook or visiting farmlib.org.