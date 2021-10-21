Orchard Lake Philharmonic opens 14th seaon

Orchard Lake Philharmonic (OLP), under the direction of retired Farmington High director of instrumental music Norman Logan, opens its 14th season October 29 with “Musical Harvest.”

The orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 46325 10 Mile Road, Novi.

This marks the orchestra’s first post-COVID performance. Musicians are fully inoculated, masks are worn, and all wind instrument have covered bells.

The program includes Tchaikovsky’s “March Slav”, Vaughn Williams’ “Rhosymedre”, Brahms’

“Symphony No. 4, 4th movement”, Logan’s “Bayview Afternoon” and Bucallosi’s “The Hunting Scene”.

Tickets are $5 for the afternoon and by donation for the evening concert. To learn more, visit

orchardlakephil.org.

Reported by Farmington Voice