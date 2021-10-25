Optimists open entries for annual essay contest

The Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimist Breakfast Club’s 2021-22 Optimist Essay contest with the topic “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?” is open to students in grades 6-8 and 9-12.

The contest is open to students who attend school or live within the Farmington/Farmington Hills boundaries. The top three entries in each category win cash prizes: $250-1st place, $200-2nd place, $150-3rd place.

Winning students and their families may attend an awards breakfast on February 9, 7:30 a.m.. The high school winner’s essay advances to the state-wide District level, where the overall winner receives a $2,500 scholarship. New this year, the 2nd place winner will also receive a scholarship.

The entry deadline is January 14, 2022. Learn more at f2hoptimists.org/index.php/optimists/events-programs/essay-contest

Reported by Farmington Voice