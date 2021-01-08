Optimist essay contest open to Farmington area students

Farmington area students have a chance to win cash prizes in the 2020-21 Optimist Essay contest, hosted by the Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimist Breakfast Club.

Students in grades 6-12, who attend school or live in Farmington and Farmington Hills, are eligible to submit an essay on the topic, “Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism”. The submission deadline is Friday, January 15.

Medals and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three in 6-8 grades and in 9-12 grades, with first place winners receiving $125, second place, $100, and third place, $75. All contestants must show proof of age with a copy of a birth certificate or passport.

Winners and their parents will be invited to a February awards ceremony.

For more information or to download an application, visit f2hoptimists.org or contact Anna Durham at 248-892-2919 or adurham@fhgov.com.