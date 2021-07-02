On the table in July: Founders Festival, concerts, Maxfield update

Here’s a look at what we expect to see in Farmington and Farmington Hills this month with COVID restrictions lifted and the return of iconic summer events:

The Greater Farmington Founders Festival

This 3-day summer celebration in downtown Farmington lost its organizer last year, and now operates under the direction of 360 Event Productions. We’ve reached out to 360 owner Julie Law for more information, but here’s the basic schedule:

July 16-17

Farmington Fido Fest in Riley Park , with Ultimate Air Dogs dock jumping, Disc Dogs High Flying Frisbee show, and pet-related vendors. Live music in the beer tent from 12 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with food trucks.

, with Ultimate Air Dogs dock jumping, Disc Dogs High Flying Frisbee show, and pet-related vendors. Live music in the beer tent from 12 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with food trucks. Family Fun Zone featuring inflatables, crafts, and face painting, plus a Touch-A-Truck event on Friday.

featuring inflatables, crafts, and face painting, plus a Touch-A-Truck event on Friday. Crafter’s Market on Farmington Road, where vendors will sell vintage decor, up-cycled items, handmade consumables, one-of-a-kind furniture, and more.

on Farmington Road, where vendors will sell vintage decor, up-cycled items, handmade consumables, one-of-a-kind furniture, and more. Beer Tent, open to 21 and older after 7 p.m., with a $5 cover. Music by Local Heroes (Thursday), Fifty Amp Fuse (Friday), and Square Pegz (Saturday).

July 17

LOC Credit Union & Brookdale Senior Living 5k Color Run through Shiawassee Park and downtown Farmington is open to competitive and fun runners. Get colorful at four stations along the route.

through Shiawassee Park and downtown Farmington is open to competitive and fun runners. Get colorful at four stations along the route. Founders Festival Parade travels down Grand River at 10 a.m., with hometown heroes, community leaders, local sports teams and businesses all taking part.

Learn more about the festival, how to volunteer and register for activities at foundersfestival.com.

Downtown concert series return

Wednesday Lunch Beats and Friday Rhythms in Riley Park concerts return July 21 and 23, respectively, bringing music to Riley Park and the Walter Sundquist Pavilion in downtown Farmington. Find the schedules and meet the artists at downtownfarmington.org.

News on the Maxfield Training Center property

Farmington city attorney Tom Schultz said during a June 21 meeting that negotiations with Robertson Brothers are down to “dotting i’s and crossing t’s”.

The company won approval in March to build 59 owner-occupied townhomes on the 3-acre site in downtown Farmington. Mayor Pro Tem Joe LaRussa asked for more regular updates on the project, after flagging some related budget items.

The closing won’t happen, city attorney Tom Schultz said, until the company has planning commission and council approval for their plans. That could take up to a year.

More Farmington Hills senior housing plan reviews?

Farmington Hills council members last month gave marching orders to developers of the former St. Vincent & Sarah Fisher property at 12 Mile and Inkster Roads. Novi-based Optalis Healthcare in May proposed a 140-bed skilled nursing facility plus 371 senior apartments on the 30-acre site, which has stood vacant for more than 15 years.

Officials and the public criticized the project as too dense and lacking creativity and vision. Mayor Vicki Barnett said she wanted to see owner-occupied homes, rather than rentals. The proposal should appear again on the July 12 council agenda.

In-person government meetings

Council members in Farmington and Farmington Hills last month announced they’ll return to in-person meetings this month. Both cities will also continue to livestream meetings. The Farmington Public Schools Board of Education will return on August 17 to the Board Room at the Maxfield Education Center in Farmington.

Dearborn Music opening

After announcing their second location in downtown Farmington, Dearborn Music hopes to open sometime this month. They’ve decorated store windows and work continues on the interior of the former Dress Barn space.