OCC will provide laptops to qualifying students

Oakland Community College will offer up to 3,500 Dell laptops to students who register for 12 or more credit hours this fall to help them be successful with remote learning.

Full-time students at all campuses, including Orchard Ridge in Farmington Hills, can submit an application available at oaklandcc.edu by September 16.

Chancellor Peter Provenzano, Jr. said in a press release that OCC is using $1 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed by Congress in March 2020 to fund the laptop program.

“We wanted to make sure our students have the technology needed to be successful in a remote learning environment, and we are one of the only community colleges in Michigan to provide direct technology assistance to full-time students,” he said.

In addition to the laptops, Provenzano said the college will provide all students with access to necessary software programs through OCC’s online software system, part of OCC’s Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI).

Students may keep the laptop after the Fall 2020 semester for use in future OCC and other college courses or for personal use. Those who require internet access will be provided a designated area on each campus to use the college’s Wi-Fi network.

“We understand how difficult this COVID-19 pandemic has been on our students, and we wanted to make sure they would be able to stay home, stay safe and continue their college education by offering the technology they need to be successful this Fall term,” Provenzano said.

For more information, write to careslaptop@oaklandcc.edu.