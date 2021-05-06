OCC to offer food safety course in Farmington Hills

Oakland Community College will offer a ServSafe Certification prep course and exam May 17 at its Orchard Ridge campus in Farmington Hills.

Food safety and sanitation techniques have become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courses provide food-service industry workers with detailed food safety knowledge and prepare them for the certification exam.

Certified individuals can train workers in sanitation techniques, food borne illness, safety, personal hygiene, inspections, communicate with health departments, and recognize and improve sanitation deficiencies.

Tuition for the course, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., is $91.

Those who want ServSafe Re–Certification can take the exam between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cost is $38.

To register, visit oaklandcc.edu/ce/personal-enrichment.aspx.