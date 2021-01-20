OCC taps Farmington Hills resident for director post

Oakland Community College has named Farmington Hills resident Eunice Jeffries as Director of Government and Community Relations.

Jeffries brings more than 25 years of experience in government and community affairs and community service to this position.

In her new role, Jeffries will develop and manage government and community relations plans to advance OCC’s goals with key external constituencies.

“Ms. Jeffries has both the depth of professional experience and personal qualities that are a perfect fit for this new role at OCC,” Dan Jenuwine, vice chancellor for advancement, said in a press release. “I am confident she will be able to continue to nurture the College’s vital relationships with government and community leaders.”

An active community resident, Jeffries previously served as executive director for the Farmington/ Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth and Families. Most recently, she was regional director of Read to a Child, a national nonprofit charged with fostering a love of reading and improving literacy for elementary school students. She was also a regional community affairs manager at Beaumont Health and served on the staffs of a U.S. Senator, Michigan Governor and Michigan Secretary of State. She is also a member of the Eastern Michigan University Board of Regents, where she serves as chairman.

Jeffries earned a master of business administration from Northwood University and a bachelor of science degree in accounting and business administration from Fisk University.