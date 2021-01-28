OCC offers scholarships to local 2021 graduates

Oakland Community College (OCC), which has a Farmington Hills campus, is providing its annual Chancellor’s Scholarship to qualifying high school seniors and graduates of qualified adult and alternative education programs.

“This past year has been especially tough on high school seniors and non-traditional education program students,” Chancellor Peter Provenzano said in a press release. “It is important we help support their future academic dreams and college success with greater accessibility and support. The Chancellor’s Scholarship provides an additional financial lift to qualifying students to help get them started.”

OCC’s Chancellor’s Scholarships are awarded annually to students from a public or private Oakland County high school and students from qualified adult-education or alternative-education center. The $3,500 award ($1,750 for the fall 2021 semester and $1,750 for the winter 2022 semester) covers full tuition and fees for the first academic year To qualify, students must be a high school senior graduating from a public, private, charter or home school program in Oakland County with a minimum 3.0 grade point average (GPA). Adult and alternative public or private graduating high school students in Oakland County qualify with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Recipients must attend OCC at least full time (12 credit hours minimum) for both fall and winter semesters. If the student does not attend classes, the scholarship is forfeited.

Applicants also need to take OCC’s English placement test by June 1, 2021 and place into English 1510-Composition I, or higher. The test is self-directed through the prospective student’s MyOCC account.

The deadline to apply is April 15, 2021. Eligibility criteria and applications are available online at Chancellor’s Scholarships.