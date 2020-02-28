OCC offers full-year scholarships to seniors

Oakland Community College (OCC) is offering 100 qualifying high school seniors in Oakland County a $3,500 scholarship, which covers full tuition and fees for their first academic year, beginning fall term 2020.

OCC has a total of $350,000 available for this year’s Chancellor’s Scholarships.

To qualify, students must be a high school senior graduating from a public, private, and charter or home school program in Oakland County this spring with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.6 to 4.0 and a minimum SAT score of 1200 or a minimum ACT score of 25.

Adult and alternative public or private graduating high school students in Oakland County can also qualify with a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

“I am honored to again offer this scholarship to our Oakland County students because it helps to reduce the financial barrier that often limits students from achieving their dream of a college education,” said OCC Chancellor Peter Provenzano. “I received a scholarship toward college and recognize the difference that it made in my life, and want to give that same opportunity to this year’s class of high school seniors.”

The application deadline is May 1, 2020. Recipients must attend OCC at least full time (12 credit hours minimum) for both fall and winter semesters. If the student does not attend classes, the scholarship is forfeited.

Eligibility criteria and applications are available at oaklandcc.edu/finaid/chancellors-scholarships.