OCC offers free tuition for adults 25+ through ‘Reconnect’

Oakland Community College (OCC) will offer free in-district tuition to qualifying Michigan residents who want to earn an associate degree or certificate.

Through the Michigan Reconnect program, students have four years to complete an associate degree or eligible certificate in one program of study. OCC has a Farmington Hills campus on Orchard Lake Road.

“Community colleges are constantly thinking about how the programs we offer are preparing graduates for the work of the future,” said OCC Chancellor Peter Provenzano, Jr. “The Michigan Reconnect is a great way for residents to come to OCC to improve their job opportunities and increase their earnings potential while getting free in-district tuition.”

To qualify, Michigan residents must:

be at least 25 years of age

be a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen

hold a high school diploma or GED

not currently hold a college or university degree

complete at least six-credit hours in a semester and earn a minimum of 12 credit hours in a 12-month period

OCC has more than 80 degrees and certificate options in Culinary Arts, Health Sciences, Manufacturing and other academic areas that qualify for the Michigan Reconnect program.

To learn more, visit oaklandcc.edu/mireconnect/default.aspx or michigan.gov/reconnect/.