OCC offers free online pre-apprenticeship course

Oakland Community College will offer a 5-week pre-apprenticeship program in June designed to help students qualify for manufacturing jobs or apprenticeships.

Students will learn basic manufacturing skills such as shop math and blueprint reading, with an opportunity to earn the OSHA 10 and MikeRowe WORKS Employability Skills certifications. Interview preparation, including resume writing and mock job interviews, and networking opportunities with potential employers are also part of the program.

The program is a great transition into College’s Apprenticeship program, which offers students the opportunity to receive paid on-the-job training with one of OCC’s partner employers, while also taking specific courses at OCC necessary to complete the apprenticeship and earn an appropriate certificate or associate degree.

Space is limited for this course, which starts June 21. Visit occ-pre-apprenticeship-program-information-session.eventbrite.com to register or write to apprenticeship@oaklandcc.edu for information.