OCC offers emergency COVID funds for winter semester

Oakland Community College will give a minimum of $400 for every student who registers for Winter 2022 semester, with many students qualifying for additional funds provided through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

Once students register for winter 2022 classes, they can apply for this “no-strings-attached” money as part of a Federal program designed to assist in continuing their education during the COVID-19 pandemic. All students will receive a minimum of $400 and additional money may be awarded based on other factors including credit load and financial need.

Money will be directly awarded to students and can be used to cover tuition, fees, transportation, technology, childcare or other related educational expenses.

“An additional $8-million is available for our students is a continuation of the program we provided for students in the fall semester. The good news is that these funds are not a student loan and students are not required to pay the funds back,” said Chancellor Peter Provenzano, Jr. “With OCC’s in-district rate of $99 a credit hour, the minimum $400 award is equivalent to getting a free four-credit class.”

The deadline for students to apply for these free funds is January 25, 2022, with funds being disbursed directly to students the week of January 31, 2022.

To learn more, visit oaklandcc.edu/coronavirus/relief-fund.aspx.

Reported by Farmington Voice