OCC hosts two virtual career fairs, prep sessions

Oakland Community College Career Services will host virtual Career Fairs on March 18 in the Health Professions and the Engineering, Manufacturing and Industrial Technology (EMIT) areas.

“There are a lot of local employers with job openings and the opportunity to talk with these representatives regarding a potential job is something candidates need to prepare for to give themselves a better chance of being hired,” Director of Career Services and Cooperative Education Donna DuHame-Schmidt said in a press release.

Follow the links to register for:

Health Professions Job Fair – 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ( app.brazenconnect.com/a/Michigan/e/qYEVP )

app.brazenconnect.com/a/Michigan/e/qYEVP Engineering, Manufacturing and Industrial Technology Job Fair – 1-4 p.m. (app.brazenconnect.com/a/Michigan/e/8PvmM)

Area employers will include the State of Michigan, PACE of Southeast Michigan, Beaumont, IHA, McLaren, Ascension, and St. Joseph Mercy Health System for health professions, and Penske Vehicle Services, CBRE, MFC Netform, BMT Aerospace, Williams International, HTC Global/Caretech, Aluminum Blanking, ZF Marysville, ThermaNetics, and Fischer US for EMIT.

The college will also offer Career Fair Preparation Workshops, also held virtually, on March 15 – 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; and March 15 – 6-7 p.m.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/job-fair-preparation-workshop-tickets-138458937409.