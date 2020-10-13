OCC culinary in Farmington Hills offers to-go lunches

In keeping with the trend towards restaurant take-out as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oakland Community College (OCC) Culinary Studies Institute has launched a lunchtime curbside pick-up service—OCC to GO—every Wednesday.

“The pandemic has temporarily changed the way our students normally serve the public. OCC to GO allows us to reach our customers in a way that protects our guests and students while providing delicious student created food that the OCC community has come to expect from our Culinary program,“ said Chef Julie Selonke, Program Coordinator and Chef Instructor for the Culinary Studies Institute.

OCC to GO will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at OCC’s Culinary Studies Institute located on the Orchard Ridge campus, 27055 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington Hills.

The menu, updated weekly, will include soup, salad, sandwich, main course options, and baked goods. A PDF version is available at oaklandcc.edu/culinary/occtogomenu.aspx.

Orders must be placed by Tuesday at noon (the day prior to pick-up) by filling out the PDF menu with order details and emailing to culinarystudies@oaklandcc.edu. Guests can also text an order to 248-410-2071. The orders can be picked up curbside next to the “G” building located on the east side of the Orchard Ridge Campus.

Learn more at oaklandcc.edu/culinary/restaurants.aspx.