Oakland Schools partners for free apprenticeship showcase

Students and working adults looking for a career change can tune in April 19 to the Oakland County Apprenticeship Showcase.

The event takes place virtually from 4-6 p.m. Participation is free; to receive log-in information, sign up at app.brazenconnect.com/a/Michigan/e/6xoAD.

Employers participating in the Apprenticeship Showcase represent these industries:

Building Trades

Manufacturing

Health Care

Pharmacy

Information Technology

Culinary

A Registered Apprenticeship is a primary postsecondary pathway promoted by Oakland Schools through its career readiness team. Upon completion of a Registered Apprenticeship, a person typically earns one or more professional certifications or certificates.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity recently announced a $625,000 grant to Oakland County Michigan Works! for 250 apprentices, which will help cover costs of on-the-job learning and related technical instruction to earn certificates and certifications for in-demand careers.

The Apprenticeship Showcase is being hosted by Oakland County Michigan Works! and Oakland Schools, in partnership with Oakland Community College, Oakland County Economic Development and the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity.