Oakland Schools needs paraprofessionals this fall

Oakland Schools has a “desperate” need for paraprofessionals to help local classroom teachers this fall.

About 22,000 Oakland County students have an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) and benefit from paraprofessional services.

“Parapros help support the overall education of students by assisting them with equal access to curriculum while also helping students to become contributing members of society,” Executive Director of Special Populations Karen Olex said. “We are in desperate need of them here in Oakland County and are encouraging those who believe they are qualified to apply.”

Parapro duties may include the ability to:

work with children with disabilities, from mild to severe, from birth to age 26.

provide for basic needs of students.

assist with feeding, self-help skills, toileting, communication strategies and preschool

curriculum, and other duties as may be assigned.

maintain composure under stressful conditions.

interact appropriately with students based upon developmental data.

meet multiple demands from several people.

develop effective working relationships with students, staff and the school community.

communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing.

perform duties with awareness of all district requirements and Board of Education policies.

qualify for CPR and first aid certification.

learn and follow procedures for meeting student needs.

work collaboratively with general and special education teachers and other teacher assistants to

provide quality educational activities for students.

To apply, visit https://bit.ly/3x1d0ZE.