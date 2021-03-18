Oakland County will test warning sirens on March 24

Oakland County’s Homeland Security Division will perform a special siren test on March 24, during Severe Weather Awareness Week in Michigan.

Local residents will hear the outdoor warning system sirens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to county officials, the test is designed to raise the level of severe weather safety awareness. Schools and businesses can also review and test their internal disaster plans.

To learn more, call Lt. James Neufeld at the Farmington Hills Fire Department, 248-871-2800.