Oakland County warns of COVID vaccine scam

Oakland County officials say scammers are using the pretense of COVID-19 vaccine appointments to steal residents’ personal information.
According to reports, the caller is asking questions to schedule a vaccine appointment, and then is asking for personal and financial information.
“Oakland County will never ask for any financial information including credit card or social security numbers,” health officer Leigh-Anne Stafford said in a press release. “If you are unsure if it is a scam, avoid sharing any personal information over the phone, and report it to the authorities.”
Farmington Hills residents should call 248-871-2600 to make a report. The number for Farmington residents is 248-474-4700.
The County offers these tips for avoiding phone scams:
- Make a list of contact information for family members, close friends, health providers or anyone who might call regularly. This will help you know if the call is legitimate.
- Let a call go to voicemail if you don’t recognize a phone number. Scammers rarely leave messages.
- Hang up if a stranger asks for personal or financial information. If you do answer the phone, it’s OK to hang up.
- Remember that government agencies will always identify themselves.
- Never share any personal information such as your social security number to anyone over the telephone.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Oakland County, visit oaklandcountyvaccine.com.