Oakland County warns of COVID vaccine scam

Oakland County officials say scammers are using the pretense of COVID-19 vaccine appointments to steal residents’ personal information.

According to reports, the caller is asking questions to schedule a vaccine appointment, and then is asking for personal and financial information.

“Oakland County will never ask for any financial information including credit card or social security numbers,” health officer Leigh-Anne Stafford said in a press release. “If you are unsure if it is a scam, avoid sharing any personal information over the phone, and report it to the authorities.”

Farmington Hills residents should call 248-871-2600 to make a report. The number for Farmington residents is 248-474-4700.

The County offers these tips for avoiding phone scams:

Make a list of contact information for family members, close friends, health providers or anyone who might call regularly. This will help you know if the call is legitimate.

Let a call go to voicemail if you don’t recognize a phone number. Scammers rarely leave messages.

Hang up if a stranger asks for personal or financial information. If you do answer the phone, it’s OK to hang up.

Remember that government agencies will always identify themselves.

Never share any personal information such as your social security number to anyone over the telephone.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Oakland County, visit oaklandcountyvaccine.com.