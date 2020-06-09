Oakland County tops 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, launches new map

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced Tuesday a grim milestone in the battle against Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Over the weekend, the total number of Oakland County deaths topped 1,000, out of 8,500 confirmed cases. According to an oakgov.com data map, 116 of those who’ve died lived among the four major Farmington/Farmington Hills ZIP codes. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 770 local residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coulter said more than 7,000 people are considered recovered, having survived more than 30 days after their initial diagnosis.

The county’s technology and public health departments have also created a “Recent Cases” tab on the map, which shows the number of residents who have tested positive in the past 30 days. As of Tuesday, the map showed 94 local cases, with the highest number, 43, in the 48336 ZIP code (southeast), 25 in 48334 (northeast), 15 in 48331 (northwest) and 11 in 48335 (southwest).

“We believe that transparency is the key to helping you make informed decisions,” Coulter said, adding that lower or higher numbers do not indicate one community is safer than another. “I urge you to continue to take precautions wherever you go.”

To view the map and for more county-wide COVID-19 information, visit oakgov.com/covid/.

Clarification: The word “total” has been added to the second paragraph, to clarify that the 1,000-plus deaths represent a cumulative number.