Oakland County Times launches candidate interviews

In preparation for the August 4 state-wide primary election, Oakland County Times has launched a series of candidate interviews, including contenders for the 37th District’s open state legislative seat.

Three Farmington Hills residents are in the running: current council members Michael Bridges and Samantha Steckloff, and former council member Randy Bruce. The website offers video interview opportunities to candidates for local, county, state, and federal offices. Interviews for Michael Bridges and Randy Bruce are posted.

Not all candidates choose to participate. Expect additional interviews over the next two months.

Like Farmington Voice, Oakland County Times is a privately-owned, advertising and reader-supported website. To learn more, visit oaklandcountytimes.com.

Look for Farmington Voice candidate interviews later this month.