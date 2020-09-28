Oakland County Times hosts candidate interviews

Oakland County Times, a local news website, is running video profiles of candidates who will appear on Farmington and Farmington Hills November 3 ballots.
Interviews were completed before and after the August primary, and will be added right up until Election Day. We’ll share links as they become available.
State Representative 37th District
- Samantha Steckloff (D)
- Mitch Swoboda (R)
- James K. Young (L)
County Executive
- David Coulter (D)
- Michael Kowall (R)
- Connor Nepomuceno (L)
County Sheriff
- Vincent Gregory (D)
- Michael Bouchard (R)
Oakland County Prosecutor
- Karen McDonald (D)
- Lin Goetz (R)
Clerk & Register of Deeds – Democratic
- Lisa Brown (D)
- Tina Barton (R)
County Treasurer
- Robert Wittenberg (D)
- Joe Kent (R)
Water Resources Commissioner
- Jim Nash (D)
- Jim Stevens (R)
County Commissioner 13th District
- Marcia Gershenson (D)
- Max Rohtbart (R)
County Commissioner 14th District
- William Miller III (D)
- Theresa Noseworthy (R)
County Commissioner 21st District – Democratic
- Janet Jackson (D)
- Bill Smith (R)
Sixth Circuit Court Judge: Non-incumbent position
- Clarence Dass
- Lorie Savin
- Adrienne Young (write-in)
Oakland Community College Board of Trustees
- John P. McCulloch
- E. Wadsworth Sherrod III
- John D. Tolbert
- Shirley J. Bryant
- Jason Michael Deneau
- Dandridge Floyd
- Susan Gibson
Farmington Public Schools Board of Trustees
6-year term
- Mable Fox
- Steven Goldberg
- Janet L. Ravitz Meir
- Richard Mukamal
- Frank Raines III
- Cheryl Blau
2-year term
- Claudia Heinrich
- Donald Walker
- Kevin Hammer
Videos will be added up until election day. View them all at oaklandcounty115.com/2020/08/18/candidate-interviews-nov-3-2020-election/