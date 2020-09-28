Oakland County Times hosts candidate interviews

Oakland County Times, a local news website, is running video profiles of candidates who will appear on Farmington and Farmington Hills November 3 ballots.

Interviews were completed before and after the August primary, and will be added right up until Election Day. We’ll share links as they become available.

State Representative 37th District

Samantha Steckloff (D)

Mitch Swoboda (R)

James K. Young (L)

County Executive

County Sheriff

Oakland County Prosecutor

Clerk & Register of Deeds – Democratic

County Treasurer

Water Resources Commissioner

Jim Nash (D)

Jim Stevens (R)

County Commissioner 13th District

County Commissioner 14th District

William Miller III (D)

Theresa Noseworthy (R)

County Commissioner 21st District – Democratic

Janet Jackson (D)

Bill Smith (R)

Sixth Circuit Court Judge: Non-incumbent position

Oakland Community College Board of Trustees

John P. McCulloch

E. Wadsworth Sherrod III

John D. Tolbert

Shirley J. Bryant

Jason Michael Deneau

Dandridge Floyd

Susan Gibson

Farmington Public Schools Board of Trustees

6-year term

Mable Fox

Steven Goldberg

Janet L. Ravitz Meir

Richard Mukamal

Frank Raines III

Cheryl Blau

2-year term

Videos will be added up until election day. View them all at oaklandcounty115.com/2020/08/18/candidate-interviews-nov-3-2020-election/