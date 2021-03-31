Oakland County, SMART partner for vaccine rides

Oakland County and SMART (Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation) are teaming up to provide easy access to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“As we expand to offering doses to anyone over 18, we want to make sure that transportation does not stand in the way of access to one of our clinics throughout the county,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said in a press release. “We appreciate SMART’s partnership at this critical time.”

Oakland County Health Division and SMART incorporated the transportation service into the COVID-19 vaccine registration form at oaklandcountyvaccine.com. Any resident who has transportation needs simply checks a box to indicate they need a ride to their appointment.

When they receive their confirmation email, they are prompted to call 1-800-848-5533 to schedule their transportation to and from the clinic. Health Division staff then contacts SMART to arrange transportation directly with the client.

“As eligibility, doses, and sites continue to expand and grow, it becomes even more important to coordinate SMART’s services with those providing vaccines, as vaccines are a critical step in our region’s road to recovery,” SMART Deputy General Manager Robert Cramer said. “Our partnership will help automatically connect those who need it with a safe, free ride to and from a vaccine.”

For routes and fare information, visit smartbus.org.