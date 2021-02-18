Oakland County residents may have long wait for COVID vaccine

Residents waiting for a COVID-19 vaccination through Oakland County may have to exercise quite a bit of patience.

The County Health Division has so far administered 41,350 doses, or more than 99 percent of those received, County Executive David Coulter said Thursday. Partner organizations have delivered 229,000 doses, a rate of about 92 percent.

The current supply, however, means thousands of residents will have to wait. The county receives just 5,000-7,000 doses each week, Coulter said.

“We now have half a million names on our Save Your Spot list in Oakland County,” he said. “We are slowly working through that list every day, and we will get to you.”

Coulter said the county is not through its 1A priority recipients and has only vaccinated staff and residents at 20 of the county’s more than 70 long-term care facilities. Front line health care workers and teachers are also in that category. So far, 14,500 appointments have been made for the 21,000 teachers who have signed up for vaccinations, Coulter said.

“We are anxious and ready to get more doses, and we will be ready when those numbers jump up dramatically,” he added.

Coulter said COVID infection rates have dropped from over 700 per day in early January to below 100 infections a day in February. Farmington and Farmington Hills have also seen a significant decline, from more than 1,000 recent (diagnosed within 30 days) cases in mid-December to around 225.

Health Officer Leigh-Anne Stafford said public-private partnerships will help the county boost its capacity to administer vaccines. Partners include Honor Community Health, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, and Meijer.

Rite Aid pharmacies have also started distributing the vaccine through a federal government program. Learn more at riteaid.com/covid-19.

For more information about Oakland County’s Save Your Spot list or COVID vaccines, visit OaklandCountyVaccine.com.