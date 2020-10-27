Oakland County residents can apply for COVID grants

Oakland County and United Way for Southeastern Michigan recently announced the Oakland Together COVID Relief Microgrant Initiative, which provides nearly $2 million in direct funding support to residents affected by the pandemic and its economic impacts.
The application process to request a microgrant is now open at fund.uptogether.org/oakland, with a limit of one application per household.
You’re eligible if you:
- are a resident of Oakland County
- are age 18 or older
- have a household income of $70,000 or lower in normal years (pre-COVID)
Applicants must be experiencing a financial hardship brought on by COVID-19 or the economic impacts of COVID-19, and meet any of the following criteria:
- disruption of income (lost or reduced income for a period of time)
- ongoing reduced income (due to reduced hours, partial furlough or reduced tips/commissions)
- loss or lack of income (no or minimal current income)
- increased expenses
- an emergency need or inability to meet a basic need
Applicants will need:
- verification of identity and residency in Oakland County
- information describing the applicant’s financial situation and need
- documentation demonstrating that the applicant meets the eligibility criteria
- attestation from the applicant as to the planned use of funds