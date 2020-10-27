Oakland County residents can apply for COVID grants

Oakland County and United Way for Southeastern Michigan recently announced the Oakland Together COVID Relief Microgrant Initiative, which provides nearly $2 million in direct funding support to residents affected by the pandemic and its economic impacts.

The application process to request a microgrant is now open at fund.uptogether.org/oakland, with a limit of one application per household.

You’re eligible if you:

are a resident of Oakland County

are age 18 or older

have a household income of $70,000 or lower in normal years (pre-COVID)

Applicants must be experiencing a financial hardship brought on by COVID-19 or the economic impacts of COVID-19, and meet any of the following criteria:

disruption of income (lost or reduced income for a period of time)

ongoing reduced income (due to reduced hours, partial furlough or reduced tips/commissions)

loss or lack of income (no or minimal current income)

increased expenses

an emergency need or inability to meet a basic need

Applicants will need:

verification of identity and residency in Oakland County

information describing the applicant’s financial situation and need

documentation demonstrating that the applicant meets the eligibility criteria

attestation from the applicant as to the planned use of funds