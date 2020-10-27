Oakland County residents can apply for COVID grants

Oakland County and United Way for Southeastern Michigan recently announced the Oakland Together COVID Relief Microgrant Initiative, which provides nearly $2 million in direct funding support to residents affected by the pandemic and its economic impacts.

The application process to request a microgrant is now open at fund.uptogether.org/oakland, with a limit of one application per household.

You’re eligible if you:

  • are a resident of Oakland County
  • are age 18 or older
  • have a household income of $70,000 or lower in normal years (pre-COVID)

Applicants must be experiencing a financial hardship brought on by COVID-19 or the economic impacts of COVID-19, and meet any of the following criteria:

  • disruption of income (lost or reduced income for a period of time)
  • ongoing reduced income (due to reduced hours, partial furlough or reduced tips/commissions)
  • loss or lack of income (no or minimal current income)
  • increased expenses
  • an emergency need or inability to meet a basic need

Applicants will need:

  • verification of identity and residency in Oakland County
  • information describing the applicant’s financial situation and need
  • documentation demonstrating that the applicant meets the eligibility criteria
  • attestation from the applicant as to the planned use of funds

