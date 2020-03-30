UPDATED: Oakland County releases COVID-19 map

Oakland County Executive David Coulter on Monday announced a spike in Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) deaths and unveiled a new, online map that lists cases by ZIP code.

Thirty people died between Sunday and Monday, bringing the total of COVID-19 deaths to 59. As of Monday afternoon, 1,391 Oakland County residents had tested positive.

“These are stunning numbers, and they reinforce the sense of urgency that we all have to be where we are in this pandemic,” Coulter said.

Coulter cautioned that the map, now available on the county’s COVID-19 information page, shows only where people who’ve tested positive are living.

“Our map simply shows where they are residents, not where they got the virus,” he said. “The map only tells us so much. It’s just one piece of data that we’re going to use to try to manage this pandemic.”

It also only reflects actual test results. Some who’ve had the virus may not have been tested, as testing has been limited.

As of Monday afternoon, the map showed 126 residents across all Farmington and Farmington Hills ZIP codes had tested positive. Percentage of population ranges from .12 to .15.

Because ZIP codes span across both cities, it’s not possible to know how many cases are in each city.

Numbers are higher in West Bloomfield and Southfield, which are north and east of the community, respectively. Coulter said the county has “a two-way dialogue” with leaders of those cities to learn more about what they’re experiencing.