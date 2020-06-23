Oakland County nurses will help schools reopen

Oakland County commissioners are expected to take action this week to fund a program that would put trained nurses into school districts reopening after COVID-19 closures.

The $2 million Oakland Together School Nurse Initiative, a collaborative effort between the Oakland County Health Division and Oakland Schools, aims to prevent the spread of the virus through public health strategies. The Health Division will hire 68 nurses who will provide communication, training, consultation, and recommendations, working in schools through December, County Executive David Coulter said in a press release.

Funding would come from the federal CARES Act. The program is believed to be the first of its kind in the state.

“We know the concern the virus has caused among students, parents, school faculty and staff,” Coulter said. “We are working closely with our partners at Oakland Schools to provide prevention strategies that will allow our schools to resume the important work of educating our young people.”

Dr. Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of Oakland Schools, said the partnership comes at an important time for education and families.

“After the child’s home, school represents the second most influential environment in a child’s life,“ she said. “Nurses working in the schools will have a crucial role in supporting health services to children and youth during this pandemic as they will be instrumental in implementing practices that will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Initiative details are posted at oakgov.com.

Learn how to view the June 26 Board of Commissioners meeting at oakgov.com/boc/Pages/default.aspx