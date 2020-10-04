Oakland County Health Officer issues mask order

After a landmark Michigan Supreme Court ruling, Oakland County officials on Saturday issued a local health order that requires residents to wear facial coverings.

The split decision regarding a 1945 law giving governors emergency powers to make decisions without legislative approval likely voids any Executive Orders issued after April 30, the last date on which the legislature agreed to extend the powers. Under Michigan law, local health officials are empowered to issue orders to control an epidemic.

“Oakland County was hit hard by the COVID-19 and the virus is still in our communities,” County Public Health Officer Leigh-Ann Stafford said in a press release. “The law provides the tools for a local health officer to protect the public’s health during an epidemic and that is my solemn responsibility. We will work closely with State health officials on additional measures to control the virus.”

The latest county order requires residents to mask up:

when in any indoor public space; this includes all students in grades kindergarten through twelve; and

when outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household; and

when waiting for or riding on public transportation, while in a taxi or ride-sharing vehicle, school bus or when using a private car service as a means of hired transportation.

In addition, athletes training for, practicing for, or competing in an organized sport (except when swimming) must wear a facial covering or consistently maintain six feet of social distance, aside from “occasional and fleeting moments”.

Exceptions are made for those who:

are younger than five years old (though children two years old and older are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering)

cannot medically tolerate a face covering

are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment

are exercising when wearing a face covering would interfere in the activity

are receiving a service for which temporary removal is necessary to perform the service

are asked to temporarily remove a face covering for identification purposes

are communicating with someone where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication

are actively engaged in a public safety role

are officiating at a religious service

are giving a speech for broadcast or an audience

According to the release, Stafford may issue additional orders regarding capacity at restaurants and bars, employee health screenings, and other public health measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Violations of local health orders issued under the Michigan Public Health Code are considered misdemeanors.

“Health and science experts agree that facial coverings are critical to controlling the virus,” County Executive David Coulter said. “We have come too far to backslide now especially as we want to get kids back to school and our economy moving again.”

As of Saturday evening, the four major ZIP codes across Farmington and Farmington Hills show 158 recent (within the past 30 days) COVID-19 cases, and 63 cases within Farmington Public Schools boundaries between September 17 and September 30.

Since Oakland County began reporting COVID cases, nearly 1,400 local residents have been diagnosed, and 128 have died.

To learn more, visit oakgov.com/covid.