Oakland County COVID grants open to community nonprofits

Community non-profit organizations based in Oakland County whose revenues have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a grant from the Oakland Together Economic Impact fund.

The grants, which are made possible through federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding, are designed to help non-profit organizations that have suffered revenue loss or increased expenditures directly related to the pandemic. A grant can be used to support operation costs as determined by the organization. Applications are being accepted through Monday, November 23 at oakgov.com/covid/grants/Pages/non-profit-economic-impact.aspx.

“So many of our non-profit organizations rely on community support and fund-raising activities and have suffered severe economic losses during the pandemic,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said in a press release. “At the same time, they continue to provide valuable services to our residents and it’s important we do everything we can to help them at this critical time.”

To be eligible, an organization must be a non-profit with tax-exempt status, be physically located in Oakland County and provide most of its services to county residents. The organization also must have had a 10 percent revenue loss related to the pandemic. The grants are expected to be disbursed in early December. A complete list of grants still available is found at oakgov.com/covid/grants/Pages/default.aspx.