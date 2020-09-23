Oakland County Board of Commissioners: William Miller

Farmington Voice sent questionnaires to candidates running on November 3 for Oakland County commission seats representing Farmington and Farmington Hills. Responses are published in the order they were received. Read all of our election coverage here: farmingtonvoice.com/f2h-votes-2020/.

William Miller (District 14 – Farmington, northeast and southwest Farmington Hills)

I am the Political Director for the Operating Engineers 324. I grew up in a household with a single mom, six kids, man of the house at age 12, had a job at 12 to help the family. I am a former Farmington Hills Park and Recreation commissioner. I am a Former PTA President for Warner Upper Elementary, and I am a member of the Farmington/Farmington Hills American Legion.

What is the greatest strength you would bring to the table as a county commissioner?

My strengths are hard work, really good under pressure, and my heart for Oakland County and all that live in it.

COVID-19 is likely to affect the county’s budget over the next few years. What are your priorities as commissioners look at spending and/or budget cuts?

We are in the process of working on the Budget. I am not sure at this time if there will be any cuts, but we are working hard to make sure we don’t have any.

What do you see as the top three issues facing county officials, and how would you address them?

I am a working person, working to strengthen the middle class. I am working to better the quality of life in Oakland county for all. I am working to protect our better than 50 and working on our infrastructure issues in the county.