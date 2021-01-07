Oakland County asks state for more COVID-19 vaccine

The State of Michigan will move into a new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, but Oakland County’s health department isn’t taking appointments.

In a social media message Thursday, County Executive David Coulter’s office noted the number of open appointments depends on vaccine supply, and there isn’t enough:

“Our Health Department is currently vaccinating priority 1A individuals including emergency medical personnel, healthcare workers, and residents of long-term care facilities. We look forward to expanding to the next phase which will include essential workers and residents 65 and older but ask for their patience because the number of appointments available is limited to the number of doses we have received from the state. We urge the State of Michigan to increase Oakland County’s vaccine allotment while expanding the number of providers administering the vaccine.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced that residents age 65 and older; frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff; and preK-12 teachers and childcare providers, are next up on the vaccine priority list, starting January 11.

According to a press release, eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations.

To register for updates on COVID-19 vaccine appointment information submit your email address or text OAKGOV to 28748.

Learn more at oakgov.com/covid/best-practices/prepare/Pages/vaccine.aspx.