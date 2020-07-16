Oakland Community College to offer options for fall classes

Oakland Community College (OCC), which has a Farmington Hills campus, will offer four options to assist students who enroll for fall classes.

Online registration runs through August 30; fall classes begin Monday, August 31. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online and remote classes will make up the majority of OCC’s fall offerings, which include:

Online coursework and lecture materials available for students 24/7 without specific class meeting times.

Remote classes with specific class meeting times for which students are expected to log on.

A hybrid of online/remote classes that include some scheduled time on campus, such as for labs and demonstrations.

In-Person classes that take place entirely on campus.

Hybrid and in-person classes will only be offered for those programs that require hands-on learning to meet their course outcomes, including Dental Hygiene, Nursing, Welding and Automotive Servicing. All students and faculty must adhere strictly to social distancing guidelines, including wearing face coverings and maintaining six feet of distance from one another.

Classrooms will have hand sanitizer available and will be thoroughly disinfected at least daily. In addition, all students, employees and visitors will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening prior to entering an OCC building.

“We understand many students are not comfortable with face-to-face classes right now, and others who were planning to go away to college this fall are looking for an alternative to stay home and stay safe,” Chancellor Peter Provenzano, Jr. said in a press release. “By offering high-quality online and remote classes, we want to ensure our students can stay on track with their academic pursuits while staying safe, including guest students who want to transfer credits.”

Provenzano said the remote and online formats are also excellent for adult learners who may be unemployed due to the pandemic and want to increase their job skills or find a new career by obtaining a certificate in a variety of career-focused programs in half the time it takes to earn an associate’s degree.

The OCC Admissions department is hosting Virtual Live Admissions events. To learn more, visit oaklandcc.elluciancrmrecruit.com/Apply/Events/List?ID=15.

OCC counselors are taking online and phone appointments for both newly admitted and returning students for academic counseling. To schedule an appointment, contact the appropriate campus counseling office at oaklandcc.edu/counseling/default.aspx.