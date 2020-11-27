Oakland Community College offers laptops for students

Oakland Community College, which has a campus in Farmington Hills, will provide Dell laptops to full-time students enrolled for Winter semester.

Chancellor Peter Provenzano, Jr., said in a press release that the school is using $1 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to fund the program, which helps students meet the increased tech needs of remote learning.

During the fall semester, OCC provided 2,100 full-time students with laptops; up to 1,400 more laptops will be available for both new and returning students who register for 12 credits or more.

“We want to ensure students stay in the game with the degrees and certificates needed to compete for high-demand careers and they have the technology in hand to be successful in a safe, remote learning environment,” Provenzo said.

Winter semester registration is open through January 10, 2021. Laptop supplies will be distributed to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis beginning the week of February 3, 2021. Students will be notified if they qualify for a laptop after January 26, 2021.

In addition to the laptops, Provenzano said the College will provide all students with access to necessary software programs specific to their course needs.

To apply for a laptop, qualifying students should visit oaklandcc.edu/occ-cares/default.aspx, For more information, write to careslaptop@oaklandcc.edu.