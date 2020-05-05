Novi testing site opens as Farmington area tops 600 COVID cases

Oakland County Executive David Coulter said Monday that a new COVID-19 drive-through testing center will open May 8 in Novi.

The site will be open for first responders, health care workers, essential business employees, and county residents who have made appointments through the county Health Division Nurse on Call hotline.

More than 7,400 Oakland County residents have tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), including 665 residents in the four major ZIP codes covering Farmington and Farmington Hills.

As of Monday evening, 91 residents are known to have died as a result of the disease. The numbers may be higher, county officials say, because testing has been limited.

“We want to ensure that residents throughout the county have ready access to testing,” Coulter said. “This third location will contribute to our effort to stop the spread of the virus and keep up the momentum.”

The county will offer testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays at the Novi Civic Center, 45175 W. 10 Mile Road, Novi. The site can accommodate about 250 tests per day, with results available within 24-48 hours.

While you must make an appointment, a prescription or doctor’s note is not necessary. Asymptomatic first responders, health care workers, and essential business employees are eligible for testing. So are Oakland County residents who display symptoms of coronavirus (fever, trouble breathing, persistent dry cough), have underlying health conditions, or are age 65 or older.

Call Oakland County Health Division’s Nurse on Call hotline at 800-848-5533 to schedule an appointment.

The Oakland County Health Division and Honor Community Health also offer drive-through testing at:

Oakland County Complex, 1200 N. Telegraph Road in Pontiac, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road in Southfield, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information, including health orders, information about business relief programs, and detailed county and state dashboards, is available at oakgov.com/covid