Novi hosts free hazardous waste, shredding event

Farmington and Farmington Hills residents can get rid of household hazardous waste and have documents shredded during a RRRASOC (Resource Recovery and Recycling Authority of Southwest Oakland County) event held October 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Novi Department of Public Works, 26300 Lee BeGole Drive.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Items accepted at collection events include oil-based paint, solvents, automotive fluids, household cleaners, lawn and garden chemicals, batteries, fluorescent light bulbs and unused and expired medications. Residents may also bring unwanted and broken electronics. Workers will not accept latex paint, explosives, smoke detectors, radioactive waste, or commercial/business waste.

Keep products in original, tightly sealed containers and don’t mix them. Containers should be securely packed upright in a box and transported in the trunk of a car or bed of a truck.

Residents can bring up to three boxes or 100 pounds for shredding.

Learn more at rrrasoc.org or call 248-208-2270.