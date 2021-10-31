November brings music, Bingo and more for seniors

The Center for Active Adults in the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, offers these and more November activities for Farmington area adults ages 50 and better:

Newcomer Tour-November 4, 10-11 a.m.

Tour the facility and learn about services, trips, classes, volunteer opportunities and activities available to those 50 and older. Includes a welcome packet. Sign up at the front desk of the Costick Center or call 248-473-1830.

Acoustic Coffee Café-November 8, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sit back and relax to American standards, folk, blues, and jazz featuring Steve Gilbert on vocals and guitar. No charge to enjoy the music. Purchase beverages at the Conway Cafe.

Turkey, Pumpkins & Bingo-November 16, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Start the day with a grand performance followed by a traditional Thanksgiving meal and then a game of BINGO with an array of prizes. Fee is $10 for residents, $12 for nonresidents. Register by November 9 online or at the Costick Center front desk. No walk-ins. Space is limited.

Friday Film-November 19, 12-3 p.m.

“Charming the Hearts of Men” is a romantic drama set during the politically charged early 1960s. A sophisticated woman returns to her Southern home town and discovers limited options and plenty of discrimination. With the help of a Congressional ally, she inspires historic legislation which allows opportunities and protections for women. Fee: $5 residents, $7 nonresidents, includes lunch. Register by 11 a.m. on November 18; seating is limited. Call 248-473-1830 or visit the Costick Center front desk.

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. Find the menu posted on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

No reservations necessary. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass–$15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass–$31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday–Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

The Center also offers many fitness and dancing classes, clubs and support groups, computer classes and more. Find information and register online at fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Adults-50-Better.aspx.

Reported by Farmington Voice