November 11 event honors Farmington area veterans

The City of Farmington Hills Special Services Adults 50 & Better Division will honor community veterans during the annual Veterans Day Celebration held November 11 at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd.

To register for the 25th annual event, call 248-473-1830, visit recreg.fhgov.com (Code#CS1200-01), or visit the Costick Center front desk.

Open to all area veterans and their guests, the event will include an honor guard ceremony conducted by the VFW and the American Legion, a recitation of veterans’ names, and a special luncheon.

Veterans who live in Farmington or Farmington Hills receive complimentary admission if they’re registered by October 29. The cost for non-veterans is $10/residents and $12/non-residents by October 29. No walk-ins.

The Veterans Day Celebration is sponsored by American House of Farmington Hills. For more information or to register over the phone, call 248-473-1830.

Reported by Farmington Voice