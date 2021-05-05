North’s Greene named MI Secondary Principal of the Year

Nominated by student leaders, North Farmington High’s Joe Greene has earned the state’s highest award for secondary principals.

The Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) and Michigan Association of Student Councils and Honor Societies on Sunday named him MASSP Principal of the Year.

“I am honored to be named the 2021 Michigan Principal of the Year, especially amongst such a caring and dedicated group of finalists,” Greene said in a press release.

He also thanked those who nominated him. “I am ecstatic to know that our work together has had such a positive impact to motivate them to submit me for this award.”

To qualify, nominees must have served as a secondary principal for at least three years and show collaborative leadership, involvement in curriculum, instruction, and assessment, as well as positive involvement with staff, students, and families.

One student nominator said Greene encourages an open dialogue among students and faculty, while also listening to ideas and concerns to give everyone the best experience possible.

“Most importantly, he positively impacts those around him without expecting anything in return,” the student wrote.

Wendy Marshick, a teacher and Student Senate and LINK Crew advisor, agreed.

“Joe keeps our staff calm and helps us create meaningful connections with students and the community,” she said. “His leadership helps students feel safe, teachers feel valued, and parents feel at ease when dropping their children off at the front door.”

Greene received the award during the virtual 2021 Student Leadership State Conference. He will represent Michigan in the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Principal of the Year competition in September. Finalists will go through day-long interviews, with the winner announced during a surprise ceremony at their school during National Principals Month.