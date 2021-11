North Farmington High School presents “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” a play based on the novel by Mark Haddon.

Performances are scheduled November 11 and 12 at 7 p.m., and November 13, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Purchase general admission tickets at showtix4u.com/event-details/58281.

Reported by Farmington Voice