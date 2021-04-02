North Farmington students promote COVID vaccination

Members of a new North Farmington High club want their community to know more about COVID-19 vaccinations.

The school’s American Red Cross club presented their Vaccine Awareness campaign during the March 22 Farmington Hills city council meeting. You can watch it here:

President Tejaswini Sivalokanathan, a freshman, said she founded the club in December after volunteering for the Red Cross. A Red Cross interviewer asked whether she was a member of school club.

“That was the first I heard of it,” she said.

The club started with activities supporting health care workers. Sivalokanathan said the vaccine campaign idea came out of a desire to counter misinformation.

“I know my mom was afraid to get the vaccine because of the rumors going around,” she said. “We thought about what’s the best way we could put out information that could reach the community.”

Club members created projects shared on their social media pages. Some also helped put together the larger presentation.

Among other topics, the PowerPoint reviews vaccine basics, how vaccinations protect individuals and the community, and the clinical trial process. Sivalokanathan said the ultimate goal was to reach the largest audience with facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want them to truly understand why they should get vaccinated, to eliminate the rumors and put out the facts,” she said.

This month, the club plans to host a fundraiser at a local restaurant. Proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross.