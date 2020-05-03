North Farmington students meet with governor

A group of North Farmington High School (NFHS) students participated in an April 23 Michigan Associations of Student Councils and Honors Societies (MASC/MAHS) Student Town Hall with Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Senior Olivia Deming, Executive Board President of MASC/MAHS Michigan Student Leadership, was chosen to greet Whitmer and ask the first question.

“The opportunity to see powerful women in politics was pivotal to me,” Deming said in a district press release. “As a young woman pursuing a career in government, it was eye-opening to see Governor Whitmer and an incredible opportunity to speak with her. Both Governor Whitmer and Brandy Johnson did an excellent job offering advice and new information, as well as empathy to students craving knowledge.”

Deming helped organize the NFHS group, which included Terrence Bartell, Jon Brunette, Deja Granger, Myles Gresham, Greg Kosiba, Yash Mehta, Nidhi Mistry, Alyssa Murphy, Alyssa Peek, Juliette Quenioux, Nikhil Sheth, Amber Wei, Rebecca Weisberg, Jordyn White, and Sarah Williams.

She also coached five NFHS students to apply for seats on the MASC/MAHS Board of Delegates for the 2020-2021 school year; Sheth and Mehta were appointed.

“Our 17 students had a great experience and took a lot away from the event,” Principal Joe Greene said.