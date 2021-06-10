North Farmington student wins state Jr. Optimist office

Rani Dhiman, a sophomore at North Farmington High School, will serve as the next Lieutenant Governor for the state Junior Optimist Club.

The all-inclusive youth organization sponsored by Optimist International embodies the Optimist Creed, which motivates its members to embrace positive values like optimism and respect for ourselves and others while engaging in community service.

Dhiman won her post during the May 26 virtual Junior Optimists International (JOI) Club Annual Convention. She plans to promote equity and equality in clubs and expand the outreach of Junior Optimists in the district.

“As a Junior Optimist since Kindergarten, I have learned to see the needs in my community and do something about it,” Dhiman said in a district press release. “As your Lieutenant Governor, I aim at emphasizing equity vs. equality. This means we will be doing our regular projects along with adding additional projects that include collaborating with organizations that aid and uplift minority voices throughout the state of Michigan. By using our optimism and our time we can positively impact these communities together and make a lasting impact. I’m looking forward to a great next year.”

Learn more at f2hoptimists.org/index.php.