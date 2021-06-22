North Farmington student scores big on college entrance exams

North Farmington High students Yash Mehta recorded perfect and almost perfect scores on two college entrance exams.

Mehta earned a composite ACT score of 36, a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures learning in English, math, reading, and science. He missed a perfect 1600 SAT score by just 10 points. The test’s main sections include evidence-based reading and writing and math.

“I definitely have my English teachers to thank,” Mehta said in a press release. “I want to teach other students how to similarly achieve a solid score without the extreme distress people often experience.”

Mehta also serves on the Executive Board of Michigan’s MASC/MAHS Student Leadership Board of Delegates, as a panelist at MichiganIIT, will be a co-host of the show “Extra Credit” airing on PBS this summer, and is a Detroit Entrepreneurship Network member.

In school, Mehta held positions on the Junior and Senior Boards, co-captained the cross-country team, served as National Honor Society Junior representative and DECA co-vice president. He is a two-time DECA international qualifier, a HOSA international qualifier, and an Optimist Club and Jain Society of Greater Detroit essay winner.

Advertisement

In the future, Mehta hopes to help people who are struggling with a lack of mental health support and motivation.

“We at North are so very proud of Yash Mehta,” principal Joe Greene said. “The accomplishments of earning a perfect 36 on the ACT and a near-perfect SAT are each so impressive in their own right, but they also are a testament to how Yash puts all his effort into everything he does. These accomplishments, and his tremendous character, point to a bright future for Yash.”