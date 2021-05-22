North Farmington student leaders win state awards

North Farmington High School students and educational leaders recently received awards at the Michigan Association of Student Council and Honor Societies (MASC/MAHS) virtual Student Leadership State Conference, held April 30-May 2.

This year, students listened to speakers and took part in Virtual Olympic Games via breakout rooms, reflection activities, structured activities, student showcase presentations, and the awards ceremony.

These North Farmington High students won awards:

Michigan Student Voice Presenters – Gabrielle Sethi and Yash Mehta

Unsung Hero Award – Alyssa Peek

Student of the Year – Juliette Quenioux

Finalist for Adviser of the Year – Wendy Marshick

Board of Delegate Representatives – Yash Mehta and Nikhil Sheth

Student Showcase Presenters – Alyssa Peek, Yash Mehta, and Nikhil Sheth

Exceptional Service Award, Award of Excellence, and Star School Award – NFHS Student Senate

2021 Michigan Principal of the Year–Joe Greene

“The North Farmington Student Senate has persevered through these challenging times, and they were rewarded for their hard work this weekend at the MASC State Leadership Conference,” said Wendy Marshick, NFHS teacher and student council adviser. “Beyond the awards, this group of students and advisers learned valuable new leadership skills, connected with others from Michigan, and shared dialogue about adversity and acceptance.”

“We are so proud of their ability to be flexible with challenges and to make it a ‘Great Day to Be a Raider’,” she added. “As Principal Greene always quotes, ‘Care more than others think and leave the world around you better than you found it.’ I feel our world is a better place with our student leaders blazing a path for the future.”

To learn more, visit mascmahs.org.