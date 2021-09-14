North Farmington seniors post clever character ID photos

North Farmington High seniors took to social media this week with a tradition that has become an annual social media sensation.

From Alice in Wonderland to Jesus, students dressed in character for their last student ID badge photos. The long-standing practice took Twitter by storm in 2018.

Here are some of this year’s entries (and one on TikTok) with the #NFID22 hashtag:

we aren’t next to each other in the alphabet for nothing #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/3EbBVPBCp1 — hannah schryer (@hannahschryer) September 14, 2021

#nfid22 Heart been broke so many times I don’t know what to believe 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5tmNXbAv5U — Jay (@ohthatsjay2k) September 14, 2021

#NFID22 “It ain’t about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward” @TheSlyStallone pic.twitter.com/c96fC2eR9z — Jake Toma (@JakeToma3) September 14, 2021

“I don’t even know why u girls bother at this point likee give it up”🙄💁🏽‍♀️ #NFID22 pic.twitter.com/fNAkLLwq8Z — Nikki (@imnikkii_) September 14, 2021