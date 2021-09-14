North Farmington seniors post clever character ID photos

North Farmington High seniors took to social media this week with a tradition that has become an annual social media sensation.

From Alice in Wonderland to Jesus, students dressed in character for their last student ID badge photos. The long-standing practice took Twitter by storm in 2018.

Here are some of this year’s entries (and one on TikTok) with the #NFID22 hashtag:

